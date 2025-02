Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 88.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.92% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 88.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.92% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.419.5791.8495.40-0.103.30-0.262.980.211.80

