Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 39.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 152.82 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 39.89% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 152.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 146.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.152.82146.5811.2716.3212.5319.5010.2617.187.5212.51

