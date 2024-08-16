Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the June 2024 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 985.00 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 25.87% to Rs 172.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 985.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 981.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales985.00981.02 0 OPM %28.2821.99 -PBDT262.37202.98 29 PBT232.30166.58 39 NP172.58137.11 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story