Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.19% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 44.44% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.19% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.671.0559.7074.290.400.780.400.780.300.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp