Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 36.19% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 44.44% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.19% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.671.05 -36 OPM %59.7074.29 -PBDT0.400.78 -49 PBT0.400.78 -49 NP0.300.54 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story