Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 17.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 54.78 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 17.68% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 54.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.84% to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 211.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

54.7850.48211.63171.1715.8812.8814.6510.767.595.5526.4514.715.684.4019.5510.934.063.4514.088.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News