MSTC consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of MSTC rose 7.85% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 77.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.77.4369.0456.4056.0759.9055.5957.6553.2842.3439.26

