Amin Tannery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Amin Tannery remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.899.767.906.050.320.270.090.090.070.07

