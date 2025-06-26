Bandhan Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 184.6, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.84% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.13% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 184.6, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 9.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28126.45, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.66 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 184.57, up 1.48% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 7.84% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.13% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.