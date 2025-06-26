Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1122.7, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 11.34% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21804.8, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.2 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1121.7, up 0.22% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 11.34% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.