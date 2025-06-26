Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1781.7, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 11.34% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1781.7, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 16.61% in last one month.