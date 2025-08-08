Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 18.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 150.54% to Rs 16.26 crore

Net profit of Aeonx Digital Technology declined 18.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 150.54% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.266.49-0.55-0.770.940.970.580.800.490.60

