Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 112.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.03% to Rs 8.85 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate rose 112.50% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.03% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.8510.540.340.570.790.570.420.160.340.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News