Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 51.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 51.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net profit of Aeonx Digital Technology declined 51.64% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.35% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 34.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.5610.08 -5 34.8134.31 1 OPM %5.656.75 -5.032.07 - PBDT2.021.48 36 6.673.48 92 PBT1.691.27 33 5.772.54 127 NP1.332.75 -52 4.052.73 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 39.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 76.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story