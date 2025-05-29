Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 51.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net profit of Aeonx Digital Technology declined 51.64% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.35% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 34.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9.5610.0834.8134.315.656.755.032.072.021.486.673.481.691.275.772.541.332.754.052.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News