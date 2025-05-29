Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 76.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 76.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 500.35 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 76.76% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 500.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.54% to Rs 25.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 2019.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1894.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales500.35433.24 15 2019.691894.04 7 OPM %9.296.99 -4.945.97 - PBDT56.3753.52 5 143.14170.82 -16 PBT35.4033.86 5 62.4095.17 -34 NP5.8825.30 -77 25.8875.10 -66

