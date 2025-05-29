Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 76.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 500.35 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars declined 76.76% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 500.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.54% to Rs 25.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 2019.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1894.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
