Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 39.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 531.91 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 39.10% to Rs 59.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 531.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 487.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.06% to Rs 168.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 1970.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1932.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

