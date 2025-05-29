Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 39.10% in the March 2025 quarter



Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 531.91 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 39.10% to Rs 59.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 531.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 487.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.06% to Rs 168.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 1970.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1932.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales531.91487.16 9 1970.491932.61 2 OPM %12.729.80 -9.878.94 - PBDT76.8859.22 30 236.69202.40 17 PBT68.6955.45 24 208.17187.17 11 NP59.7042.92 39 168.75142.93 18

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

