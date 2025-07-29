Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 21.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 52.95 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 21.92% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 52.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.9544.239.487.625.023.684.863.473.172.60

