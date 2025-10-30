Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 110.87 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 4.17% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 110.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales110.8794.99 17 OPM %23.3421.44 -PBDT25.8221.10 22 PBT19.7218.67 6 NP14.2313.66 4

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

