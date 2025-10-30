Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 110.87 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 4.17% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 110.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.110.8794.9923.3421.4425.8221.1019.7218.6714.2313.66

