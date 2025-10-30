Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 88.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.57% to Rs 20.17 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 88.21% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.57% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.1712.7234.3630.197.714.367.013.705.272.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News