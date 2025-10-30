Cipla consolidated net profit rises 3.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 7447.42 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 3.73% to Rs 1351.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1302.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 7447.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6961.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7447.426961.2225.4427.092150.522060.801853.531789.061351.171302.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News