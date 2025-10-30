Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 51.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 2088.21 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 51.56% to Rs 135.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 2088.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1891.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2088.211891.226.464.73135.6089.47135.6089.47135.6089.47

