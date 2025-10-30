Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 51.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 51.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 2088.21 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 51.56% to Rs 135.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 2088.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1891.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2088.211891.22 10 OPM %6.464.73 -PBDT135.6089.47 52 PBT135.6089.47 52 NP135.6089.47 52

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

