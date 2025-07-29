J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 1483.89 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 19.06% to Rs 103.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 1483.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1281.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1483.891281.5014.6214.38189.31160.47144.66119.61103.4486.88

