Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 586.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.15% to Rs 27.54 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 586.73% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.5420.8496.5196.0226.5920.0126.5920.0020.192.94

