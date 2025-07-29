Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 38.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 149.88 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 38.88% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 149.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.149.88134.287.0310.238.8610.554.236.043.165.17

