Australian Premium Solar (India) consolidated net profit rises 124.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 86.99% to Rs 153.11 crore

Net profit of Australian Premium Solar (India) rose 124.77% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 86.99% to Rs 153.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales153.1181.88 87 OPM %13.8511.61 -PBDT21.009.64 118 PBT19.928.75 128 NP14.706.54 125

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

