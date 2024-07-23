Aerospace shares advance on Rs 1,000-cr boost for space economy by Govt

Shares of aerospace companies gained after the Finance Minister announced a capital boost of Rs 1000 crore for space economy, with the govt's continued emphasis on expanding it by 5 times in the next ten years.

MTAR Technologies (up 1.60%), Zen Technologies (up 1.42%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (up 0.98%), Centum Electronics (up 0.96%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 0.15%), Apollo Micro Systems (up 0.13%) advanced.

The Finance Minister stated that there will be a continued emphasis on expanding the space economy by five times over the next 10 years. To support this goal, a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore will be established.

