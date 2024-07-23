Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aerospace shares advance on Rs 1,000-cr boost for space economy by Govt

Aerospace shares advance on Rs 1,000-cr boost for space economy by Govt

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of aerospace companies gained after the Finance Minister announced a capital boost of Rs 1000 crore for space economy, with the govt's continued emphasis on expanding it by 5 times in the next ten years.

MTAR Technologies (up 1.60%), Zen Technologies (up 1.42%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (up 0.98%), Centum Electronics (up 0.96%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 0.15%), Apollo Micro Systems (up 0.13%) advanced.

The Finance Minister stated that there will be a continued emphasis on expanding the space economy by five times over the next 10 years. To support this goal, a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore will be established.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex down 1,100 pts; Govt to levy LTCG tax of 12.5%

Budget 2024-2025: Long-term capital gains tax increased to 12.5% from 10%

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Relief for salaried employees, FM revises tax slabs under new regime

Budget 2024: What are the special packages for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh?

SC gives spilt verdict on pleas challenging release of GM Mustard

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story