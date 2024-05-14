Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 1163.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.05% to Rs 63.30 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 1163.64% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.05% to Rs 63.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.38% to Rs 4.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.69% to Rs 249.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
