Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 1163.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 34.05% to Rs 63.30 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 1163.64% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.05% to Rs 63.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.38% to Rs 4.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.69% to Rs 249.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.3047.22 34 249.63156.32 60 OPM %10.934.98 -7.1010.68 - PBDT6.352.35 170 15.7017.29 -9 PBT3.690.34 985 5.8714.39 -59 NP2.780.22 1164 4.3510.71 -59

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

