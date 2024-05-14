Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales decline 25.52% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Promact Impex declined 26.27% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.52% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.08% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.081.45 -26 1.781.59 12 OPM %94.4493.10 -85.3977.36 - PBDT0.921.23 -25 1.000.62 61 PBT0.901.21 -26 0.930.55 69 NP0.871.18 -26 0.900.52 73

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

