Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Royal Orchid Hotels announced the opening of its newest property in the heart of North Goa: Regenta Place M.A.R.S. Candolim. This newly opened 3-star deluxe hotel marks the group's 8th property in Goa, further strengthening its presence in the country's vibrant coastal tourism market.

The hotel will operate under the 'Regenta Place' brand, which is designed to cater to travelers who value both convenience and affordability.

The property is conveniently located, with Candolim Beach just 1.0 km away, Calangute Beach at 2.7 km, and Baga Beach at 4.6 km.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India securities

GK Energy successfully installs 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story