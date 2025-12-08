Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels announced the opening of its newest property in the heart of North Goa: Regenta Place M.A.R.S. Candolim. This newly opened 3-star deluxe hotel marks the group's 8th property in Goa, further strengthening its presence in the country's vibrant coastal tourism market.

The hotel will operate under the 'Regenta Place' brand, which is designed to cater to travelers who value both convenience and affordability.

The property is conveniently located, with Candolim Beach just 1.0 km away, Calangute Beach at 2.7 km, and Baga Beach at 4.6 km.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News