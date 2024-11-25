Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.87% to Rs 3279.56 crore

Net profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation reported to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 3279.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3559.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3279.563559.587.205.3842.75-36.2540.61-39.0540.61-39.05

