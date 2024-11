Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 24.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.72% to Rs 7.99 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 24.31% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.72% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.999.8387.9886.271.491.811.491.811.371.81

