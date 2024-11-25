Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit declines 22.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 73.55 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt declined 22.84% to Rs 44.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 73.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.5582.6394.5190.2860.2561.1659.8460.9244.6257.83

