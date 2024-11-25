Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 102.31 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 61.89% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 102.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102.31101.0957.0164.769.1520.547.5019.225.4814.38

