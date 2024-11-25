Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 102.31 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 61.89% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 102.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.31101.09 1 OPM %57.0164.76 -PBDT9.1520.54 -55 PBT7.5019.22 -61 NP5.4814.38 -62

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

