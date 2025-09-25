Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure inducts Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar on its board

Afcons Infrastructure inducts Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar on its board

Sep 25 2025
Afcons Infrastructure announced today that it has inducted Firoz Cyrus Mistry and veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar into its Board of Directors.

Firoz Cyrus Mistry has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, while Santosh Nayar has joined the Afcons board as an Independent Director.

Sep 25 2025

