LTIMindtree launches BlueVerse RightAction - an AI governance framework

LTIMindtree announced the introduction of BlueVerse RightAction, a first-to-market AI governance framework for agentic AI to enable intelligent decision-making. The framework, built on LTIMindtree's BlueVerse AI ecosystem, helps autonomous AI agents adhere to business rules and regulations, reducing enterprises' risk of costly errors.

LTIMindtree's BlueVerse RightAction framework integrates AI governance into autonomous agents, ensuring business rules and regulations compliance. Built into the BlueVerse platform, it supports supervised and generative models for compliant, context-aware actions, monitoring, documentation, transparency, fraud detection, and rapid low-code deployment. This governance framework supports intelligent decision-making and reduces human intervention, enhancing autonomy, accelerating results, and increasing operational efficiency while building enterprise trust and reducing costly errors.

BlueVerse RightAction ensures that autonomous agents take contextually appropriate actions that are ethically sound and compliant with enterprise policies. By enforcing clear guardrails and providing explainability, BlueVerse RightAction mitigates the black-box risks described by governance experts and enables businesses to trust agentic AI. To address the existing talent gap and to create a league of AI-skilled talent, LTIMindtree has launched BlueVerse Academy, which is currently training 60,000 employees in the first phase. Partnering with major technology firms and academic institutions, the Academy will provide advanced AI training and offer executive programs, workshops, and co-development opportunities. It will also host hackathons and experiential learning for employees and students, supported by internal resources, industry partners, and expert mentors to develop scalable, future-ready AI talent.