India turning disruptions into opportunities, says PM Modi at UP International Trade Show

Modi highlighted the governments focus on Make in India, from chips to ships, with progress in defence manufacturing including AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles in Uttar Pradeshs Defence Corridor. He pointed to Indias digital platforms like UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, ONDC and the GeM portal as tools empowering small traders and shopkeepers to sell directly to the government.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed Indias goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, backed by the mantra of Reform, Perform, and Transform. He noted that new GST reforms will simplify registration, cut disputes, and speed up MSME refunds.
