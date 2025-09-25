Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India turning disruptions into opportunities, says PM Modi at UP International Trade Show

India turning disruptions into opportunities, says PM Modi at UP International Trade Show

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida, stressing that Indias growth remains strong despite global disruptions. He said India is turning challenges into opportunities and building a self-reliant future under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Modi highlighted the governments focus on Make in India, from chips to ships, with progress in defence manufacturing including AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles in Uttar Pradeshs Defence Corridor. He pointed to Indias digital platforms like UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, ONDC and the GeM portal as tools empowering small traders and shopkeepers to sell directly to the government.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Indias goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, backed by the mantra of Reform, Perform, and Transform. He noted that new GST reforms will simplify registration, cut disputes, and speed up MSME refunds.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

