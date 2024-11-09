Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales decline 75.60% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 75.60% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.512.09 -76 OPM %3.920.48 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

