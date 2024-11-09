Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 75.60% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 75.60% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.512.093.920.480.040.010.040.010.040.01

