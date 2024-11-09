Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Sales rise 53.22% to Rs 35.93 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.22% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.9323.45 53 OPM %4.174.73 -PBDT0.470.49 -4 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.070.02 250

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

