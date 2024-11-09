Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.58% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net loss of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 73.58% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.3724.11-0.472.36-0.390.24-0.420.21-0.420.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News