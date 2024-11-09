Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024
Sales decline 73.58% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net loss of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 73.58% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.3724.11 -74 OPM %-0.472.36 -PBDT-0.390.24 PL PBT-0.420.21 PL NP-0.420.21 PL

First Published: Nov 09 2024

