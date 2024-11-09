KIC Metaliks standalone net profit declines 84.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 234.18 crore

Net profit of KIC Metaliks declined 84.47% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 234.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.234.18198.822.723.673.844.840.121.150.161.03

