IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 28.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 125.04 crore

Net profit of IKIO Lighting declined 28.78% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 125.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.04117.9217.7622.6723.0329.7216.5226.0712.9918.24

