LS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net Loss of LS Industries reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.56% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.280.110.290.45-1200.00-2154.55-9168.97-648.89-2.59-2.30-22.09-2.79-2.59-2.56-22.29-3.05-0.85-2.83-20.55-3.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News