Bhartiya International standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 202.71 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 50.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 202.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.24% to Rs 21.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.60% to Rs 856.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 660.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

202.71146.68856.57660.957.369.419.3510.745.283.7840.5534.372.771.1829.9823.891.501.0021.1517.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News