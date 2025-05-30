Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 21.21 crore

Net profit of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 24.55 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.210 0 24.550 0 OPM %3.020 -3.580 - PBDT2.550 0 2.79-0.13 LP PBT2.54-0.02 LP 2.78-0.17 LP NP2.54-0.02 LP 2.17-0.17 LP

