Parker Agrochem Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1570.59% to Rs 11.36 crore

Net profit of Parker Agrochem Exports reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1570.59% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1113.55% to Rs 66.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.360.6866.265.463.17-42.650.1422.340.34-0.29-0.031.210.29-0.39-0.221.020.15-0.34-0.201.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News