Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 704.83 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 49.60% to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 704.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.29% to Rs 322.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 2528.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2417.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales704.83622.33 13 2528.822417.60 5 OPM %21.8723.41 -24.2823.20 - PBDT170.08130.99 30 604.02501.26 21 PBT126.0689.24 41 426.84339.93 26 NP96.6164.58 50 322.44251.33 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 11.79% in the March 2025 quarter

ABans Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 11.85% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story