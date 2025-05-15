AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 704.83 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 49.60% to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 704.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.29% to Rs 322.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 2528.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2417.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

704.83622.332528.822417.6021.8723.4124.2823.20170.08130.99604.02501.26126.0689.24426.84339.9396.6164.58322.44251.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News