ABans Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of ABans Enterprises reported to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 248.98% to Rs 1973.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 565.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.01% to Rs 18.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.40% to Rs 3849.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1770.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

