Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 11.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 1178.80 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 11.85% to Rs 114.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 1178.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1078.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.59% to Rs 412.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 4491.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4024.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1178.801078.904491.804024.2010.3210.1410.2710.20156.40141.90577.20518.90127.20108.50459.40390.50114.20102.10412.50350.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News