Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.36% to Rs 284.14 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 85.78% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.36% to Rs 284.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.61% to Rs 60.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.40% to Rs 914.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 655.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

284.14164.85914.25655.877.567.607.855.7826.8615.1887.4644.2723.8912.5677.1231.3516.729.0060.1875.80

