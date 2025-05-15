Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 11.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 1752.89 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 11.79% to Rs 131.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 1752.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1660.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.70% to Rs 489.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 441.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 6349.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5898.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
