Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 55.54% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 247.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 452.61% to Rs 83.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 978.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 826.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

